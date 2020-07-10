Four Himachal Pradesh Police Service officers transferred

Sections
Sushil Kumar, who had earlier been transferred to the post of Sirmaur additional superintendent of police has been transferred to the post of Shimla ASP

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 18:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Manmohan Singh, who is currently posted as Shimla ASP, has been transferred to the post of ASP, CID, against the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), CID, Shimla. (Representative Image/HT File )

In another reshuffle, the state government on Friday transferred four Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers.

Sushil Kumar, who had earlier been transferred to the post of Sirmaur additional superintendent of police(ASP)has been transferred to the post of Shimla ASP.

Manmohan Singh, who is currently posted as Shimla ASP, has been transferred to the post of ASP, CID, against the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), CID, Shimla.

Puneet Raghu, who was earlier transferred to the post of First Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) Bangarh in Una has been transferred to the post of ASP, 3rd IRBn Pandoh, Mandi.



Babita Rana who is presently posted as ASP 6th IRBn Dhaula Kuan, Sirmaur has been transferred to the post of Sirmaur ASP.

On July 4, state government had transferred as many as 35 HPPS officers.

