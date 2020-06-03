Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Four injured as 2 men open fire outside liquor shop in Chandigarh’s posh Sector 9 market

Four injured as 2 men open fire outside liquor shop in Chandigarh’s posh Sector 9 market

In all 10 shots were fired before the duo fled. Police suspect financial dispute behind the shooting

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Police carrying out investigations at the crime scene in Sector 9 on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Two masked men opened fire outside a liquor shop in the posh Sector 9 locality of Chandigarh, leaving four people injured on Tuesday evening.

In all 10 shots were fired before the duo fled. Police suspect financial dispute behind the shooting.

The incident comes just two days after four to five unidentified men drove up to the Sector 33 bungalow of hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla on Sunday evening, firing 17 shots in what police said was a targeted attack on his younger brother, liquor baron Arvind Singla.



The Tuesday attack took place outside a liquor shop owned by Ram Avtar Batra, 69, in the Sector 9 inner market near the police headquarters. The Sector-21 resident told police he has been running the shop since April 2018 and also owns a petrol pump in Sector 35.

Batra said he suspects “his dispute over a money transaction with some people” led to the shooting, said Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Nilambari Jagdale.

A CCTV grab of the assailants opening fire.

It was around 7:25pm that two men reached the spot in a white Honda Amaze car. After parking it outside a house opposite the market, the duo — one in red and the other in blue T-shirt — walked across the road and started firing at the shop. They later fled.

In all 10 rounds were fired from .22 bore and .32 pistols, said police, who have recovered eight shells from the spot.

One of Batra’s employees, Rajesh, sustained a bullet injury in his right arm while his son-in-law Ankur Narang received splinter injuries. Two other employees — Madan and Pawan — were also injured by shards of the shattered windowpanes.

Rajesh was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research while others were taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Police were in the process of registering a case at the time of filing of this report.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maha tally at 72,300, but unlocking begins
Jun 03, 2020 00:20 IST
ED files charge sheet against PC, Karti in INX Media case
Jun 03, 2020 00:19 IST
Jessica Lal murder: Manu Sharma free after 21 years
Jun 03, 2020 00:18 IST
Two months on, 153 Indian nationals stuck in Dubai land at Chandigarh airport
Jun 03, 2020 00:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.