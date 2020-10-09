Four light intensity quakes in Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti district, no casualty

Residents of Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh celebrating the opening of the Atal Tunnel under Rohtang Pass that ensures all-weather connectivity for the tribal district on October 3. Friday’s quakes did not cause any loss of life or damage to property. (HT file photo)

Four light intensity quakes within 15 minutes jolted Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti early on Friday.

The quakes, measuring 2.1 to 3.3 on the Richter scale, struck between 2.28am and 2.43am, the National Centre of Seismology said on its official website.

The epicentre of the tremors was at a shallow depth of 5km and 70km north-northwest of Manali.

The first quake measured 2.1, the second 2.4, third 2.5 and the fourth 3.3.

No loss of life or property has been reported in the district.

Himachal Pradesh falls in the high seismic zone and tremors are felt in the region frequently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 9.02-km Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass, providing all-weather connectivity between Manali and Lahaul-Spiti districts on October 3.