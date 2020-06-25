Sections
Four members of family, driver hacked to death in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran

Four members of family, driver hacked to death in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran

Police say three members of the family were addicted to drugs and had been booked under the NDPS Act; attackers spared four children but killed their mothers

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 11:23 IST

By Anil Sharma, Hindustan Times/Tarn Taran

A police team at the house where four family members and their driver were hacked to death at Kairon village of Patti sub division of Tarn Taran district on Thursday. (HT Photo )

Four members of a family and their driver were hacked to death at Kairon village in the Patti sub-division of Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran on Wednesday night.

Police said the dead were identified as Brij Lal, 60, his son Bunty, 25, his two daughters-in-law Amandeep Kaur, 24, and Jaspreet Kaur, 28, and the family’s driver Gursahib Singh, 35, who belongs to the same village.

Amandeep and Jaspreet husbands Paramjit and Sonu, respectively, are drug addicts and are undergoing treatment at Tarn Taran drug-de-addiction centre.

Brij Lal’s fourth son Gurjant Singh is also a drug addict and was not at home when the crime took place.



The accused did not harm the four children of Amandeep and Jaspreet. They were sleeping near their mothers.

All the dead were attacked on the neck, the police said.

According to villagers, all four sons of Brij Lal have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

