Four mobile phones recovered from inmates of Ludhiana central jail

Police will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Four mobile phones were recovered from six inmates of Ludhiana central jail on Sunday during special checking.

Assistant jail superintendent Pardyuman Kumar lodged a complaint stating that the phones have been recovered from Shubham, Pawanjit, Surjit Singh and Anil Kumar.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

A case has been registered under Section 52 A (1) of Prison Act at division number 7 police station.



On July 5, a mobile phone was recovered from youth Congress leader Shubham Arora, who was lodged in jail in an attempt to murder case. The police have also booked his accomplice Ankush Arora and assistant superintendent of police Karanvir Singh for helping him procure the phone.

Four mobile phones recovered from inmates of Ludhiana central jail
Jul 13, 2020 21:19 IST
