Four of family among 10 fresh Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh

There are 559 confirmed cases in Chandigarh, of which 134 are still active.

Ten new cases of Covid-19, spread across different sectors, were reported in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the city’s tally to 559.

The patients include six men and four women.

Four family contacts of a patient from Sector 45 are among those who have tested positive. They include two men, aged 28 and 58, and two women, aged 30 and 50.

Two other positive cases are from Sector 21 — a 45-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both family contacts of a previous case.

A 39-year-old man from Sector 32 and a 60-year-old man from Sector 19 have also been found infected. The former’s 11 family contacts and latter’s four family and workplace contacts each have been found asymptomatic.

The ninth case is of a 54-year-old woman from Sector 63. Samples of her two family members have been taken. A 58-year-old man has also been found infected in Sector 7. “He is working in Chandigarh but is a permanent resident of Delhi and is a contact of a previously case there,” the health department said.

Meanwhile, four patients who were in home isolation have completed their 10-day quarantine period and declared discharged. Three of them are from Manimajra, including two women, aged 27 and 54, and a 19-year-old youth. The fourth person is a 63-year-old man from Sector 21.

Currently, there are 134 active cases in Chandigarh as 417 patients have recovered and eight have succumbed to the disease.

Three fresh cases in Panchkula

In the neighbouring Panchkula district, three new cases surfaced on Sunday, taking its total count to 147.

The patients include a 31-year-old woman from Sector 10, a 42-year-old man from Sector 21 and a 42-year-old man from Sector 25.

As many as 113 patients have been cured so far while one has died of Covid-19. The number of active cases stands at 33 in the district.