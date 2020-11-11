Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Four succumb to Covid, 90 test positive in Chandigarh

Four succumb to Covid, 90 test positive in Chandigarh

With 66 patients being discharged, the number of those cured has reached 14,176

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Six people, including four from Chandigarh, succumbed to Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, while 235 tested positive.

The toll has climbed to 241 in Chandigarh with the death of three men, aged 76, 58 and 56, from Sectors 48, 7 and 25, respectively, and a 45-year-old woman from Makhan Majra.

With 66 patients being discharged, the number of those cured has reached 14,176. The infection tally stands at 15,339 with 90 fresh cases, with 922 cases still active.

Mohali district recorded 75 fresh cases, two deaths and 45 recoveries. Of 13,060 people tested positive so far, 12,035 have recovered and 250 have succumbed, leaving 45 active cases.

Panchkula recorded no casualty while 70 people, including five health workers, tested positive. The tally has climbed to 7,644, with 442 cases still active. While 7,085 patients have recovered, 117 have died so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Nov 11, 2020 01:05 IST
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Nov 11, 2020 01:19 IST
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Nov 11, 2020 00:22 IST
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
Nov 11, 2020 00:09 IST

latest news

Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals, winning IPL 2020. Tweeple react
Nov 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Dispute over Covid duties: Punjab and Haryana HC for transfer of two junior doctors
Nov 11, 2020 01:18 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi gets largest party, but not crown
Nov 11, 2020 01:16 IST
Covid-19 positive pregnant woman gives birth prematurely at Mira Road hospital, ; mother and baby discharged
Nov 11, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.