Four test positive in Bapudham Colony, Chandigarh’s Covid-19 count reaches 128

So far, 70 people from the congested colony have tested positive, accounting for 54% of the UT’s cases

Updated: May 07, 2020 11:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

With the number of cases increasing by the day, authorities have decided to only admit patients with complications to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Four residents of Bapudham Colony tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday morning, taking the UT’s Covid-19 count to 128.

Three members of a family, including two 25-year-old women and a 27-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman from a different household were the latest to be found positive in the congested colony, which has been declared a containment zone.

So far, 70 people have tested positive for the deadly disease in Bapudham Colony, accounting for 54% of the total cases.

ONLY SERIOUS CASES TO BE ADMITTED TO PGIMER



With the number of cases increasing by the day, authorities have decided to only admit patients with complications to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).



Those exhibiting minor symptoms or asymptomatic will be admitted to the ayurvedic hospital in Sector 26.

UT health secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said the decision had been taken as per requests made by PGIMER stating that most people being admitted to the hospital did not require specialised treatment and only needed to be isolated.

“Guidelines from the central government also say that mild and asymptomatic cases should be taken care of at Covid-19 care centres. This is the first step in the direction,” Gupta said.

“The hospital in Sector 26 can accommodate 60 patients. The hospital’s workforce will be supplemented by resident doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32,” he said.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “Now, the institute can focus on managing critical patients. We have already utilised 50% of our capacity.”

Currently, there are 106 active cases in Chandigarh and 21 people have recovered.

The active Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh had crossed the 100 mark on Wednesday after nine people tested positive for the infection.

