Free food packets to poor families in home isolation: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced distribution of free food packets to poor families who do not want to get themselves tested for fear of isolation impacting their meagre earnings.

The CM said the distribution of free food packets would help encourage poor families to go for early testing, which was imperative to check the spread of the pandemic and control the increasing fatality rate in Punjab.

The programme will start from Patiala, one of the worst-affected districts with widespread false propaganda, he said. The CM directed other districts to make similar arrangements for distribution of free food packets to poor Covid patients in home isolation so that they get motivated to come out for testing and do not live in fear of losing their earnings during isolation.

Accepting the suggestion of Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, the CM said that district Congress committees and local MLAs will help the district administration in the distribution of these packets.

The CM stated this while chairing a virtual meeting with elected representatives, including ministers and MLAs, as well as senior officials.

Noting that people were also scared of hospitalisation, Amarinder said his government was encouraging home isolation to combat this fear and had also decided to remove posters/stickers from homes of patients to end the stigma attached to their isolation.

The CM asked the ministers to visit hospitals in the districts represented by them, and urged them to encourage party leaders and workers to be more active in combating the pandemic. He himself would soon be visiting a hospital to assess the situation on the ground, he said.