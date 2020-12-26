Sections
Free run for motorists as farmers picket toll plazas in Haryana for second day

Toll plaza near Jind sees loss of about Rs 40 lakh due to the farm unions’ call to shut its collection booths from December 25 to 27.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Farmers raising slogans at a toll plaza near Panipat in Haryana to protest the Centre’s new farm laws. (HT Photo)

Farmers continued their protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws by allowing the free movement of vehicles through toll plazas in Haryana on Saturday in response to the farm unions’ call to picket the toll collection booths from December 25 to 27.

Women protesters along with children joined the protest at Kitlana toll plaza in Dadri, while farmers parked their tractor-trolleys on the roadside and sat on dharna near Makrauli toll plaza on the Rohtak-Chandigarh highway and at Madina toll plaza on the Rohtak-Hisar highway.

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab continued their sit-in at the Shambhu toll plaza near Ambala on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway-44 for the second day.

The protesting farmers gathered at the border on Friday, forcing employees at the toll collection booths to leave.

Vinod Kumar, the safety manager at Khatkar toll plaza near Jind, said, “We have shut down all computers, fast tag and other operations since Friday morning. Vehicles are crossing the toll area without paying any tax. A loss of about Rs 40 lakh is estimated due to the farmers’ call to close this toll plaza for three days. We have faced a loss of Rs 4 lakh a day here since farmers started their journey towards Delhi,” he said.

