Home / Chandigarh / French delegation visits PU, discusses future collaborative programmes with V-C

French delegation visits PU, discusses future collaborative programmes with V-C

The V-C said that India and France are both enthusiastic about joint degree programmes, collaborative research, and setting up of joint labs

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A French delegation visited Panjab University on Monday with the objective of joint future collaborative programmes with the varsity.

The delegation that included Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, counselor for education, science, and culture at the embassy of France in India (COCAC), and Ophelie Belin, director, Alliance Francaise Le Corbusier, Chandigarh, met PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

The V-C said that India and France are both enthusiastic about joint degree programmes, collaborative research, and setting up of joint labs. “It is the need of the hour that the faculty and students get an opportunity for exchange,” he said.

Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens said that with the new economic development in the country, France would like to collaborate on artificial intelligence (AI), medicine, environment engineering, and science.



“The universities in France want to have major hubs of excellence in India and especially with PU,” he said.

He added that we need to work on solutions keeping in mind the huge political momentum in both the governments with a lot of bilateral agreements being signed.

PU’s dean research VR Sinha said that there are already two existing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with France.

