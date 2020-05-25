Frequent interstate travellers won’t be home-quarantined: Mohali deputy commissioner

Sections
The DC said frequent travellers will be issued passes by the deputy commissioner and SDMs

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Frequent travellers must download the COVA mobile application and remain active on it. (HT FLE)

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said frequent interstate travellers who need to commute often for professions requirements, including salespersons, transporters, doctors, journalists, business executives, engineers, traders and consultants will not be home-quarantined, as per protocol issued for persons coming to Punjab from other states.

Issuing these directions as per the advisory of the health department, Punjab, the DC said that such people will be issued passes by the deputy commissioner and SDMs.

They will have to give an undertaking regarding self-monitoring their health and inform the district administration if they show any symptoms of Covid-19 such as fever, dry cough, and difficulty in breathing. They must download the COVA mobile application and remain active on it.

