Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Fresh snowfall, rain in parts of Himachal

Fresh snowfall, rain in parts of Himachal

The middle and lower hills of the state were also lashed by heavy rain along with hailstorm and thunderstorm.

Updated: May 07, 2020 19:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A yellow warning has also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Solan districts for May 10. (HT Photo)

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate snowfall and the middle and lower hills had heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms on Wednesday, leading to a dip in temperature of three to five degrees Celsius.

The state’s meteorological department said Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district received 2 cm snow and Rohtang in Kullu district received 10 cm. Renuka in Sirmaur district received the heaviest downpour in the state with 30mm rain, followed by Palampur in Kangra district with 18mm rain.

A yellow warning (lowest in severe weather category) has also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Solan districts for May 10.

Dr Manmohan Singh, director, HP meteorological department, said weather will be dry throughout the state on May 8. However snowfall in the higher reaches and rain with hail was very likely to occur throughout the state from May 9 to May 13 due to a fresh western disturbance.



State capital Shimla had 6.5 mm rainfall, recording minimum temperatures of 8.3 degrees C. Lows in other areas included Kufri with 4.6 degrees C; Manali with 4.8 degrees C; Dalhousie with 5.9 degrees C and Dharamshala with 12.1 degrees C.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan in district Sirmaur recorded lows of 10.6°C, 21.5°C, 21.2°C and 18.9°C, respectively.

Keylong, at 0.3 degrees minimum temperature, was the coldest in the state while Una was the warmest with a maximum of 34.4°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
LIVE: With 1,362 new cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 18,120
May 07, 2020 20:00 IST

latest news

No new Covid case reported from 13 states, UTs in last 24 hrs: Health Min
May 07, 2020 20:07 IST
17-year-old Ludhiana girl shoots herself dead with father’s pistol
May 07, 2020 20:04 IST
Plea in Kerala HC challenges Centre’s order to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory
May 07, 2020 20:04 IST
Apple is ready to make your TV viewing experience better with this product
May 07, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.