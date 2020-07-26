Fresh trade racket busted at Chandigarh hotel; 10 women rescued, five arrested

The rescued women, who are all in their 20s, were reunited with their families. (Hindustan Times via Getty Images/ representative photo)

An undercover operation by the police led to the rescue of 10 women and arrest of five persons for immoral trafficking from a hotel in Kajheri village, Sector 52, on Saturday night.

Police said the hotel owner and Kajheri resident, Supinder, was running the flesh trade racket. He had rented out the hotel to Gaurav Sharma and Hrithik Sharma, who were arrested, along with Supinder and hotel manager Johanjot. A woman working as an agent was the fifth person to be arrested.

A case under the Immoral Trafficking Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station. All five accused were presented before a court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody. The rescued women, who are all in their 20s, were reunited with their families.