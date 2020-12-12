Friday night was Chandigarh’s warmest in December since 2011

After recording the warmest December day in six years on Friday, few hours later the city also experienced the warmest night in nine years with a minimum temperature of 15.2°C.

This was the highest since December 2011, when the night temperature had gone up to 15.6°C on December 9.

Friday’s minimum temperature was also nine notches above normal and the highest in the region, despite 5.4mm rain overnight.

In fact, the last time that the night temperature went this high this year was on October 25 (15.6°C).

Speaking about this, Chandigarh IMD director Surender Paul said, “The day was sunny on Friday, following which clouds appeared at night. Clouds act as a blanket, trapping heat from escaping at night. Rain supplements this, especially during winter nights.”

Paul said the sky will be clear from Sunday onwards and a fall in temperature was on the cards. “There was snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, so northwards winds will bring in cold winds, which will cause the night temperature to fall dramatically below 10 degrees in the next few days. Due to higher humidity, chances of fog in the morning and evening will also be there till Tuesday. This will bring down the day temperature by a couple of degrees,” he added.

IMD has also issued a yellow warning for dense fog in the city on Sunday and Monday. Yellow is second of the four-level warning system used by IMD, which goes up to red. At yellow, people are advised to stay updated about the situation.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature reduced from Friday’s 28.1°C to 23°C on Saturday due to the rain and partly cloudy weather.

In the next three days, highs and lows of around 22°C and 11°C are expected.