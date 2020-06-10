From 33 to 118 in two weeks: Surge in Covid cases worries Karnal admn

A sudden spurt in the number of coronavirus cases has become a cause of worry for the Karnal administration. The district saw its tally rising from 33 to 118 in merely two weeks, besides registering a death.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday convened a meeting of all stakeholders, including nodal officers and senior doctors of Karnal medical college.

Directions were issued to contain the virus spread in the district, especially in Karnal city.

As per the health officials, the cases increased soon after the government relaxed the curbs on movement post-June 1. District administration faced tough time in detecting infection as people having travel history to other states often showed reluctance in disclosing their details, officials said.

The administration has now issued directions and made it mandatory for the people coming from other states to disclose their travel history, or face criminal cases.

Karnal DC said, “Cases increased after we started random sampling. We are testing around 250 people daily.”

“Since most of the patients have a history of travel to other states, the administration is encouraging people to disclose their details and get themselves tested if they develop any symptom,” he added.

About the preparations, especially in the hospitals, to deal with the situation if cases continue to rise, the DC said, “There is no shortage of beds as of now. Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College has 450 beds and the administration has also identified Covid care centres with 500 bed capacity where asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients can be kept.”

As per the data, 10,224 people, including 1,125 foreign-returnees, have been examined for Covid-19 in Karnal.