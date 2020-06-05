Sections
Home / Chandigarh / From Big B to Bebo, top stars get together with Punjab CM for ‘Fateh’ of Covid 19

From Big B to Bebo, top stars get together with Punjab CM for ‘Fateh’ of Covid 19

Gurdas Mann and cricketer Harbhajan Singh join other celebrities to support the effort initiated by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to educate people on observing safety measures against the virus

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and other stars have joined hands to help Punjab fight Covid-19. (IANS)

Ludhiana It’s a song for which a galaxy of stars from actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor to singer Gurdas Mann and cricketer Harbhajan Singh, have come together for one mission: To give people enough hope and courage to vanquish Covid-19. So, the Mission Fateh song released a few days ago by Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh was again launched by deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal here on Thursday.

Its message: To muster up resilience, resolve and discipline to defeat the virus and save Punjab.

Agarwal on the occasion urged the officials and residents of Ludhiana district to educate the masses about Covid-19 through the song, which also features local boy Sonu Sood, who hit the headlines recently for sending home migrants to their home states on buses, alongside brave heart and Punjab Police poster boy ASI Harjit Singh, who recently almost lost his hand in an attack while urging people to stay indoors during the lockdown and TikTok sensation Noor.

Sung by Punjabi music director and singer B Praak, Fateh’s message is all about maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands regularly.



The song also features Soha Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Rannvijay besides stars from the Punjabi film and music industry including Gippy Grewal, Ammy Virk, Jazzy B, Binnu Dhillon, Pammi Bai, Jasbir Jassi, Rajvir Jawanda, Rubina Bajwa, Kulwinder Billa, Karamjit Anmol, Singga, Tarsem Jassar, Lakhwinder Wadali, Harjit Harman, Gurnazar, Babbal Rai, Jaani, Kulraj Randhawa, Shivjot, Happy Raikoti, Afsana Khan, Ninja, Aatish, Tanishq Kaur and Aarushi.

Sports personalities include cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Moudgil and Avneet Sidhu.

The song will also be broadcast on various television and radio channels to reach out to the masses in Punjab

In the coming days various departments of the Punjab government will work towards spreading awareness of Covid-19 among the people of the states under Mission Fateh, stressing on the fact that the virus still hasn’t been controlled and that people can make small changes in their lifestyle to protect themselves and their families from the disease.

