From doubling every 30 days, Covid cases now doubling in 12 days in Chandigarh

With a surge in positive cases over the last three days, the rate at which Covid-19 cases are doubling in the city has fallen sharply from 30.26 days on Friday to 12.34 days on Monday.

This means, up till April 24, it took around 30 days for positive cases to double in the city, but now, cases are doubling in only around 12 days. The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is calculated by using growth over the past seven days. In neighbouring Haryana, the doubling rate is 19 days.

On April 24, Covid cases in the city stood at 27, then increased to 28 by April 25, but by April 27, the number of positive cases jumped to 45.

As per Union health ministry guidelines, state and union territories have to calculate the doubling rate, which is also a determining factor for designating a hotspot.

The city is a hotspot with several cases and is designated as a red zone by the Centre. The UT administration, too, designated the entire city as a containment zone on April 18.

Hotspots (designated red zones) can be assumed to be undertaking effective containment activities if no case is reported in next 14 days (designated orange zones) and are deemed successful in containment if no case is reported for 28 days (designated green zones).

With increasing number of cases in the city, UT officials admitted it was unlikely that major relaxations will be introduced in the city after May 3.

Stating that a final decision on relaxations as well as the future course of action will be decided on May 2, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “I have constituted a committee headed by UT finance secretary AK Sinha and other senior UT officials. The committee will examine and recommend steps to be taken by the administration in the post-curfew period in the city.”

The administration is mulling revoking curfew while continuing with the lockdown. It is also considering of opting for specific areas in the city to be designated as containment zones instead of the entire city, as is the case currently.

The committee will make recommendations on issues such as public transport, opening of schools, colleges, hospitality industry, other industries, factories, shops, exemptions in lockdown measures, inter-state movement functioning of offices, distribution of essential items relief on taxes, rent and fees. The committee has been directed to submit its report by April 30.

The Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore, on May 1 and May 2, will also hold discussions with stakeholders in the city before a final decision is taken on relaxations, said Parida. City MP Kirron Kher, several political parties, industries and business associations will be part of the discussion.

“The final decision will be taken by UT administrator after taking the expert opinion of the medical community, and it will depend on the status of positive cases in the city,” added Parida.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will also convene a special meeting of chiefs of PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 on Tuesday, to discuss the issue of health workers getting infected with the virus.

“The governor will meet chiefs of the three medical institutions to discuss safety protocol within the hospital campus. The UT adviser and health secretary will also participate in the video conference,” Parida said.