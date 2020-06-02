Sections
Home / Chandigarh / From rediscovering classics to exploring non-fiction, Chandigarh warms up to book-reading during Covid lockdown

From rediscovering classics to exploring non-fiction, Chandigarh warms up to book-reading during Covid lockdown

Many people, however, were still cautious about coming to the store due to which some stores are developing a home-delivery system.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:16 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Meanwhile, schoolbooks and textbook sales continued to remain unaffected even during the lockdown. (HT FILE)

With more time at hand during the lockdown, both children and adults are turning to books to help pass time constructively.

Along with the usual top-selling genres like fiction and thrillers, books about the economy and self-help are selling the most. Children have started rediscovering classic sagas like the Harry Potter series and the musings of Enid Blyton.

Dev Pahuja, proprietor of Mohindras Book Shop in Sector 32, said that children’s books were starting to sell well again. “Even books on art are selling well. Art supplies and colouring books have surprisingly become one of our best-selling items as many children not interested in art previously are trying their hand at it,” he said.

SELF-HELP BOOKS CATCHING PEOPLE’S FANCY



As per the proprietor of Sector-17 based English Book Shop, Rajiv Chaudhary, self-help is the genre catching people’s fancy most. “We are selling more self-help books now. Other genres like fiction and biography continue to remain popular, too.” However, the absence of tourists, who formed a large part of their clientele, was being felt during the lockdown, he added.



Located on the other end of the Sector 17 market, business at the Capital Book Depot is also starting to pick up. Manager Anurag Gupta said, “People are asking for the latest books. Non-fiction is in demand and books on economics like Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s Backstage, which was published in February 2019, have become our bestsellers. People are starting to get more invested in learning about the economy during the Covid-19 crisis.”

The Browser Library and Bookstore in Sector 8 has also opened its doors both for library members as well as book lovers. Chief executive officer Pankaj P Singh agreed that the interest in reading had gone up and inquiries kept pouring in: “Many of our loyal customers visited us as soon as we opened up our stores on May 4. Books for children of all ages are the current bestsellers.”

Many people, however, were still cautious about coming to the store due to which they are developing a home-delivery system, Singh added.

Meanwhile, schoolbooks and textbook sales continued to remain unaffected even during the lockdown. Vivek Manchanda of Manchanda Books and Stationery Store in Sector 19 said that parents had flocked the shop for the first few days after they had reopened, and even now textbooks were selling like hot cakes. “Since kids are confined to their homes, parents want them to utilise their time constructively and are, therefore, buying textbooks for them,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NDRF team deployed in Thane to combat cyclone
Jun 02, 2020 00:32 IST
Europe loosens lockdown as Coronavirus tightens grip on Americas
Jun 02, 2020 00:28 IST
LS may move to Central Hall in Covid-19 reshuffle
Jun 02, 2020 00:27 IST
MSP for summer-sown crops hiked by 50-80%
Jun 02, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.