Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Frontline workers become first plasma donors in Ludhiana

Frontline workers become first plasma donors in Ludhiana

Seven people, including five cops from Punjab and two healthcare workers affiliated with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital have donated their plasma over the last two days.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:59 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

Head constable Davinder Jeet Singh donating plasma at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Frontline workers, who were infected in the line of duty, have also become the first people in the district to donate their plasma to aid treatment of critically-ill Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana Special Branch assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar and head constable Davinder Jeet Singh were the first to donate their plasma on Tuesday. Seven people, including five cops from Punjab and two healthcare workers affiliated with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) have donated their plasma over the last two days.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said so far 298 cops had tested positive, of which 192 have recovered, and 104 are recovering. Two police officers, including ACP Anil Kohli, have died due to the virus.Similarly, 74 healthcare workers were infected in the month August, said district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh.

Wish to payback society, says first plasma donor



Davinder, who had contracted the infection in June, said, “Not many people get a chance to save other people’s lives and therefore, I was happy to donate my plasma and payback society.”



He suspects he contracted the infection when he came in contact with a man with fever and chills against whom a woman had filed a police complaint. “When I tested positive, I initially thought that life had come to an end. There was a lot of scare as ACP Anil Kohli had succumbed to the virus. However, I was more concerned about my family, especially my five year-old son and my grandmother, both of whom fall the vulnerable age group,” said Davinder, who holds a masters degree in physical education.

Ludhiana Special Branch assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar donating plasma at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana on Tuesday. ( HT Photo )

53 cops willing to donate plasma

Additional deputy commissioner of police (special branch) Rupinder Kaur Sra, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19, said around 50 cops are willing to donate their plasma. Sra said, “People in need of plasma can contact the police control room at 78370-18500. We have a list of 53 cops, who have recovered from the disease, willing to donate plasma.”

Sra said around 6,000 patients had recovered so far. “Even if a few hundred of them decide to donate their plasma, it will go a long way in saving lives,” said Sra.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will catch Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
Aug 26, 2020 20:43 IST
Two Vaishno Devi pilgrims test positive for Covid-19
Aug 26, 2020 20:37 IST
Comorbidity survey sees 70% testing positive for Covid-19 in Pune district
Aug 26, 2020 20:35 IST
Unlock: Looking to get back in shape? Superfoods to the rescue!
Aug 26, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.