Frontline workers become first plasma donors in Ludhiana

Frontline workers, who were infected in the line of duty, have also become the first people in the district to donate their plasma to aid treatment of critically-ill Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana Special Branch assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar and head constable Davinder Jeet Singh were the first to donate their plasma on Tuesday. Seven people, including five cops from Punjab and two healthcare workers affiliated with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) have donated their plasma over the last two days.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said so far 298 cops had tested positive, of which 192 have recovered, and 104 are recovering. Two police officers, including ACP Anil Kohli, have died due to the virus.Similarly, 74 healthcare workers were infected in the month August, said district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh.

Wish to payback society, says first plasma donor

Davinder, who had contracted the infection in June, said, “Not many people get a chance to save other people’s lives and therefore, I was happy to donate my plasma and payback society.”

He suspects he contracted the infection when he came in contact with a man with fever and chills against whom a woman had filed a police complaint. “When I tested positive, I initially thought that life had come to an end. There was a lot of scare as ACP Anil Kohli had succumbed to the virus. However, I was more concerned about my family, especially my five year-old son and my grandmother, both of whom fall the vulnerable age group,” said Davinder, who holds a masters degree in physical education.

Ludhiana Special Branch assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar donating plasma at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana on Tuesday. ( HT Photo )

53 cops willing to donate plasma

Additional deputy commissioner of police (special branch) Rupinder Kaur Sra, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19, said around 50 cops are willing to donate their plasma. Sra said, “People in need of plasma can contact the police control room at 78370-18500. We have a list of 53 cops, who have recovered from the disease, willing to donate plasma.”

Sra said around 6,000 patients had recovered so far. “Even if a few hundred of them decide to donate their plasma, it will go a long way in saving lives,” said Sra.