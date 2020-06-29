FUEL PRICE HIKE: SAD to hold statewide protests on July 7

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced that the party will hold statewide protests on July 7 against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. The protests would also oppose deletion of lakhs of blue ration cards by the Congress government in state by keeping political considerations in mind.

In a statement, SAD senior vice president and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that during protests, the party leaders and workers will urge the Centre and the Punjab government to withdraw the hike imposed in prices of petrol and diesel.

Cheema said due to taxes of the Centre and the state government, the price of petrol and diesel becomes double when it reaches consumers. Citing example, Cheema said that Indian Oil Corporation delivers diesel to petrol pumps at 39.21 per litre which do not includes VAT and excise duty.

He said that when this diesel reaches consumers, its price comes to Rs 80 per litre. He said that Punjab government has imposed 35.12% VAT on petrol whereas in Haryana this is 20.25 and in Himachal Pradesh it is 24.43% and in Chandigarh it is 19.76% only. He said that due to 16% increase in VAT in Punjab it is costly in the state. Similarly, he said, on Diesel Punjab government has imposed 13.74% VAT while in Delhi it is 30%, in Haryana it is 17.22% and in Himachal Pradesh it is 14.38% only.