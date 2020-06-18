Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Fugitive wanted in ₹36 crore fraud case nabbed from Solan

Fugitive wanted in ₹36 crore fraud case nabbed from Solan

Mohali resident Vikas Walia is accused of cheating a man named Ashok Mittal to the tune of Rs 36.56 crore on the pretext of setting up a factory and showroom for a diamond business.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

While at large, Walia kept changing his locus between Rishikesh, Haridwar, Solan and Mumbai. (HT FIle Photo)

A proclaimed offender wanted in a Rs 36.56-crore cheating case was arrested from Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The accused, Vikas Walia, of Sector 125, Mohali, was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court of judicial magistrate, Chandigarh, Mannu Mitthu, in two cases in January this year.

Officials of the PO cell of UT Police arrested Walia after receiving a tip-off that he was hiding in Solan.

While at large, he kept changing his locus between Rishikesh, Haridwar, Solan and Mumbai.



Walia is accused of cheating a man named Ashok Mittal to the tune of Rs 36.56 crore on the pretext of setting up a factory and showroom for a diamond business.

He is also wanted by the New Delhi and Mumbai CBI units for embezzlement of Rs 20 crore with the Chandigarh and Mumbai branches of Canara Bank. Besides, he is also accused of cheating banks and individuals of Rs 56.60 crore.

While two cases are registered against him by CBI in Mumbai and Delhi, two more are registered in Sector 36, Chandigarh. He is also facing trial in four cases of cheque bounce in Chandigarh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Apple may manufacture new iPhone SE in India
Jun 18, 2020 20:39 IST
Man’s creates egg ‘tower’, bags Guinness World Records title. Watch
Jun 18, 2020 20:39 IST
Prioritise care work to integrate women working from home into the economy
Jun 18, 2020 20:30 IST
PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online
Jun 18, 2020 20:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.