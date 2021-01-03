Ludhiana vet varsity lab completes 1 lakh RT-PCR tests

The Covid testing lab in GADVASU was established under the Punjab government’s Mission Fateh and inaugurated on August 10. (HT Photo)

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has reached a significant milestone by testing more than 1 lakh Covid samples at its testing laboratory.

Jatinder Pal Singh Gill, director research and nodal officer of the laboratory, said that the Corona warriors of the university are working three shifts to ensure the results of RT-PCR tests are received in time.

The varsity, that started by testing 100 samples a day, is currently testing 1,500 to 2,000 samples.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of GADVASU, commended the entire Covid laboratory team. He expressed gratitude towards chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma for showing confidence in the university which resulted in the opening of the lab under Mission Fateh.

Dr Singh said that the state and central governments are fighting the virus meticulously, and as a result of this, the number of cases are declining steadily. He also spoke on the importance of following the Covid guidelines laid down by the government.

Coordinator of the laboratory, Yashpal Singh Malik said, “We have advanced research facilities and our scientists are very skilled. Ten of our scientists and 20 assistants are working from morning to late in the evening for this noble cause.”

He also acknowledged the contribution of Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, and his team for their active support. He said that under the guidance of Dr Ramneek and Dr AK Arora, work for the establishment of this lab was started diligently.

The V-C and other university officials visited the laboratory on the occasion and encouraged the entire team and appreciated their contribution in this time of crisis.

The “Covid-19 Viral Testing Laboratory” at GADVASU was inaugurated on August 10 after getting the Indian Council of Medical Research’s nod

Punjab cabinet ministers OP Soni and Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurated it with other dignitaries and dedicated it to the citizens of the state.

Before setting up of testing lab in the university, scientists including Dr Rajnish Sharma, Dr Mudit Chandra, Dr JS Arora, Dr Neeraj Singh, Dr Harsh Pawar and Dr Omar Khaleel Baba were working at Government Medical College (Rajindra Hospital), Patiala, while Dr Mohan Jairath, Dr Deepali, Dr Jaspreet Kaur and Dr Astha Sharma were deployed at Government Medical College, Amritsar.