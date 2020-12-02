Gang led by police informer busted in Chandigarh, 40 vehicles recovered

The accused and the recovered vehicles in police custody in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police claim to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters formed by a police informer, with the arrest of six men.

As many as 40 stolen two-wheelers have been recovered from the accused, identified as Kavi Singh, 22, of Karnal, who is the gang leader; Lovepreet Singh alias, Lavi, 24, and Hardeep Singh, 23, of Fatehgarh Sahib; Ravinder Giri, alias DC, 25, and Sharanjit Singh, 20, of Mohali; and Baljinder Singh, alias Happy, 21, of Sohana.

The recovered vehicles include 10 Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, while the remaining are Honda Activa scooters and motorcycles of other brands.

The accused were arrested on a tip-off as they gathered at a green belt in Sector 40 C.

From police informer to gang leader

Police said Kavi, a three-wheeler driver, had become a police informer after a complaint filed against him by the father of his girlfriend ended in compromise.

He would inform police after drug peddlers and bootleggers. But after gaining knowledge of the loopholes, he himself formed a gang of vehicle lifters.

All his gang members were drug addicts and started committing thefts to fund their addiction.

They would steal vehicles in Chandigarh and across Punjab, and sell them for partial payments to build the confidence of the buyer in absence of an immediate no-objection certificate.

Along with Kavi, Baljinder and Sharanjit were arrested in another case registered at the Sector-39 police station in January this year.