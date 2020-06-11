Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Gang of robbers busted, five held

Gang of robbers busted, five held

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panipat police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers by arresting five of its members for their involvement in 19 cases of dacoity, loot and snatching.

The accused are Rajesh and Sandeep of Sonepat, Anil and Sonu of Jind and Aman of Panipat.

Panipat DSP (headquarters) Satish Vats said the accused were arrested by a team of crime investigation agency when they were hatching the plan to execute a robbery.

He said during their interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in 19 cases of robbery, loot and snatching in Panipat, Sonepat and Jind districts. They used to target salesmen after holding them hostage at gunpoint, the DSP added.



The cop said the accused were produced in a local court, which sent them in two-day police remand for further questioning.

