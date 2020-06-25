Gang printing counterfeit currency busted in Haryana

Yamunanagar police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in printing counterfeit currency with the arrest of two persons.

Rs 2.2 lakh besides some laptops and printers allegedly used to print the fake notes were also recovered from them.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the CIA-2 team has arrested Pankaj of Yamunanagar and Gulbahar of Saharanpur.

As per the police, a case was filed on June 12 against two women, Preeto and Manjeet Kaur, on the complaint of a shopkeeper, Sumat Jain, at the Sadhaura police station.

He had accused the duo of cheating him by giving a fake Rs 500 note to buy items.

“The women were arrested later and they confessed to a part of the gang led by Pankaj. This gang comprised two women and four men. Rs 2.20 lakh in fake currency has so far been recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson added.