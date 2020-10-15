Gang war: Chandigarh police get the rap from Guv, told to file status of all firings in past 3 years

Ropar Range IGP Amit Parsad (left) and Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal attending the tricity coordination meeting with other police officials at the UT Police Headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Coming down heavily on the Chandigarh Police for the deteriorating law and order in the city in the wake of two back-to-back firing incidents over the weekend, Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has sought an action-taken report in all shooting incidents over the past three years.

Expressing concern over the looming threat of a gang war that had instilled fear among city residents, Badnore also ordered UT director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal to expeditiously investigate the two firing incidents – the murder of Gurlal Brar, a student leader and close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, at Industrial Area; and the shot fired at TikTok star Saurav Gujjar at a Sector-9 bar, within 24 hours since Saturday midnight.

Since January, the city has already witnessed five firing incidents, including the murder of bouncer-turned-financier Surjit Singh, who was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Sector 38 (West) on March 16.

This is not the first time that the administrator had to intervene to check the rising crime in the city. Earlier this year, Badnore had pulled up senior UT police officials after gun shots were fired at the Sector-33 bungalow of hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla to target his younger brother, liquor baron Arvind Singla on May 31, and the firing outside a liquor vend in Sector 9 on June 2.

The police had back then claimed that the firings took place at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

CENSURE NUDGES TRICITY POLICE INTO ACTION

Meanwhile, a tricity co-ordination meeting was called by DGP Sanjay Baniwal at the UT Police Headquarters in Sector 9.

After discussions on the need to improve coordination among the tricity police, the top police officials from the three cities decided to meet every month at one level or another.

“The DGP has assured that the tricity co-ordination meeting will be held every month to share intelligence inputs on crime, movement of gangsters and ways to plug escape routes. Apart from this stress was laid on immediate sharing of information to help early detection of crime in the three cities,” said a senior police official.

Besides Baniwal, Ropar Range inspector general of police (IGP) Amit Parsad, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh, UT SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, UT SP City Vineet Kumar and Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohit Handa were among the senior officials who attended the meeting.

FIRs AGAINST DISCOS VIOLATING MIDNIGHT DEADLINE

Cracking the whip on discotheques, clubs and bars remaining open beyond midnight, the Chandigarh Police have decided to take strict action against the deadline violators.

“The owners of such premises found violating the operation timing will face an FIR and we will also recommend cancellation of their liquor licences,” said Chahal.

He said special nakas will be set up on days that witnessed heavy footfall at clubs, and every vehicle will be thoroughly checked.

Instructions have been passed to all station house officers about zero tolerance towards crime, especially where gangsters or weapons are involved. “If even after checking, any crime is reported, especially using firearms, no police official will be spared,” the SSP added.

“SHOs will be held accountable and action will be taken against those who are found lax in maintaining law and order,” warned Chahal.