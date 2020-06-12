Gangster Bishnoi’s man destroyed phone used for planning Sec 33 shooting

Chandigarh Deepu Banur alias Deepak, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the man who planned the Sector 33 shootout from Ambala jail targeting liquor baron Arvind Singla , destroyed his mobile phone by burning it as it connected him to the crime, police investigations reveal.

Banur, currently in Chandigarh police custody for his links to the firing incident at the Sector 33 bungalow of hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla by hitmen who planned to target his younger brother Arvind on May 31, is learnt to have arranged for weapons and ammunition after receiving a call from Bishnoi.

After Banur confessed during interrogation to have used a cellphone and SIM card to make WhatsApp calls to Bishnoi and other gang members, police recovered the SIM card from the Ambala jail barrack in which Banur was lodged. The mobile phone, however, had been destroyed.

The SIM had reportedly been given to Banur by a friend when he was out on a 20-day parole.

Shooters identified, real estate developer too was a target

The men involved in the shooting were identified as Karan Sharma from Ludhiana, a hotel management student and four others who were yet to be arrested. They included Rahul and Bacchi from Bhiwani and Balbir alias Mani from Ladwa, both in Haryana, and Nitin from Amritsar in Punjab.

Police sources said the hitmen were directed to carry out the shooting to instil fear in targets and make money through extortion.

Banur had also confessed to the police that the shootings were part of a larger conspiracy to target businessmen in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and instilling fear in them to extort money.

Police investigations also pointed out that rivalry between the Bishnoi and another gangster, Vicky Gonder, had driven the former to plan the attack on Singla.

A real estate developer had also been among the targets, Banur told police.

Kala supplied weapons, 4 pistols recovered

Investigations also revealed that the weapons of .9mm and .32 bore used in the crime were provided by Kulwinder Singh alias Kala of Sarangpur.

While being interrogated, Kala had told the police that Banur often called him on WhatsApp to discuss how weapons could be acquired for the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Following Banur’s disclosures, the police had also recovered four pistols with 50 cartridges from a hideout in Rajpura.