Gangster Dilpreet Dhahan’s role surfaces in Gurlal Brar’s murder outside Chandigarh mall

Gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, who gained notoriety after taking responsibility for shooting and injuring Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali in April 2018, is suspected to have arranged shooters and weapons from behind bars to kill his rival Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Gurlal Brar, who was shot dead outside a mall in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area in wee hours of Sunday.

Dilpreet was arrested in a police encounter in Sector 43 in July 2018 and is presently lodged in Ropar Central Jail.

“We have got Dilpreet’s production warrants,” confirmed Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

According to sources, Dilpreet will be produced in court on October 19, from where Chandigarh Police are likely to take him into custody for interrogation in connection with Brar’s murder.

Soon after Brar was gunned down by three motorcycle-borne assailants, slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s group had posted on social media, taking responsibility. Brar, 26, a former student leader, had allegedly played key role in killing Bambiha gang’s Lavi Deora at a fair in Kotkapura, Punjab, in 2017. In the post, the Bambiha gang had claimed that Lucky, who is staying aboard, had got Brar killed to avenge Deora’s murder.

Lucky’s name had also cropped up when Dilpreet along with Sukhpreet Singh Buddha and two other associates had attacked Parmish Verma in 2018.

“Lucky, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet operate as one gang. They had eliminated Brar owing to gang rivalry,” said a senior Chandigarh Police officer, not wishing to be named.

Soon after the attack on Verma, singer-actor Gippy Grewal had also lodged an extortion complaint against Dilpreet. Earlier, on April 9, 2017, Dilpreet was caught on camera shooting at a Hoshiarpur sarpanch outside a gurdwara in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh.

25 men running extortion racket for Bishnoi identified

After a Facebook page in Lawrence Bishnoi’s name posted a threat of bloodshed in retaliation to Brar’s killing, Chandigarh Police identified about 25 people running an extortion racket on behalf of the jailed gangster.

“We are in the process of taking action against Bishnoi’s men running the racket,” said Chahal. Police are learnt to be in touch with businessmen who received the threats so that complaints can be filed.

Currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan, Bishnoi is in touch with his gang members and is still active on social media. He is named in a number of murder and attempt to murder cases in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

Tricity coordination meeting today

In wake of the recent incidents of gang violence, UT director general of police Sanjay Baniwal has called a meeting of all senior officials of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Wednesday.

The meeting to be held around noon will focus on ways to plug easy escape routes for criminals in the tricity and improving coordination between police departments.