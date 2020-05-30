Sections
Gangster Monty Shah allowed bail in view of Covid threat

Was arrested in November 2018 for extorting Rs 10,000 at gunpoint from a hotelier in Chandigarh’s Burail village

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:56 IST

By Srishti Jaswal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The public prosecutor argued that Shah may try to damage evidence and coerce witnesses if granted bail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A local court on Saturday granted bail to Monty Shah, arrested in a trespassing and Arms Act case, on the his plea to allow him to safeguard himself against Covid-19.

In the petition, Shah’s counsel stated he should be granted bail for safety reasons due to the possible threat of him contracting infection behind the bars.

The public prosecutor argued that Shah may try to damage evidence and coerce witnesses if granted bail.

After hearing both sides, the court approved the bail plea via a video conferencing session.



The case in question dates back to November 2018, when police at the Sector 34 station booked Shah for extorting money from the owner of a Burail-based hotel on gunpoint.

Shah and his two aides allegedly took Rs 10,000 from the hotel owner after brandishing a gun at his head.

Following Shah’s arrest, a country made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from him.

He was then booked under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of theft), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault and wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of the India Penal Code and under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

According to police, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Shah has multiple cases of robbery, arms, extortion and firing registered against him.

