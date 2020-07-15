Gangster Sukha Gill Lamme claims responsibility for killing Moga trader in Facebook post

The gangster requested the police not to bother his family and friends as they were not aware of the matter. (HT Photo )

A day after a trader was shot dead by two bike-borne men in Moga city’s New Town area, gangster Sukhpreet Singh, who is better known as Sukha Gill Lamme, on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post.

The victim, Tejinder Kumar of Bag Gali, a leading businessman, ran a readymade garments shop. Kumar was shot at his shop with a revolver by two men whose faces were reportedly covered.

The victim was rushed to the district hospital but succumbed to his wounds before he could be operated on.

Sukha Gill of Ludhiana’s Lamma village in his post claimed that the Kumar was killed because he contacted the police instead of setting an ongoing dispute with him. The gangster said he had repeatedly warned Kumar to not go to the police over the last two days.

“Sat Sri Akaal to everyone, what happened to the ‘Super Shine’ owner was done by me. A matter was going on with him for the last two days. I had informed him if he wanted to settle the matter do it or be ready to face the consequences. Instead of settling the matter, he approached the police, which was his biggest mistake and the result is in front of you,” the post read.

He requested the police not to bother his family and friends as they were not aware of the matter.

He admitted that the he and his friend Harwinder Singh Sandhu committed the murder. He also displayed the last five digits of two mobile numbers saying that the numbers belonged to his friends Prabh and Gurinder.

“My messages will be conveyed through these numbers and a video will be sent as a proof. You have witnessed the result of contacting the police. We will meet Mann as soon as possible,” the post ends. It is not clear who Mann is.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Barjinder Singh Bhullar said five bullets had been fired by the unidentified assailants. “The trader sustained four bullet injuries and succumbed on the way to the hospital.

“A special investigation team has been formed to probe the case. We are investigating all angles including the claims made by the gangster. Gill is involved in a number of unlawful activities and has cases registered against him in Ludhiana and Moga. The claims could also be an attempt to misguide the police. But as has not denied the claims on any other platform, he is the prime suspect,” the DSP said.