Gaping hole in Chandigarh’s Sector 34/44 cycle track invitation to tragedy

Lying unattended for two days after incessant rain caused cave-in on August 14.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:42 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The cycle track caved in following heavy rain on Friday, but remains unrepaired as of Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The incessant rain over the past week has caused a cave-in on a cycle track on Sector 34/44 the dividing road, while also causing damage to several other cycle tracks in other sectors.

“The cave-in is lying unattended since Friday, putting lives at risk. Residents have placed branches around the road, while police have placed barricades. But, still it can cause a mishap due to poor visibility in rain or at night. Calls to authorities have gone in vain,” said Swadesh Talwar, president of the Sector 44-B RWA.

Stating that it was a result of poor maintenance by contractors, president of the Sector 44-D RWA, VK Nirmal said, “There has been no maintenance or carpeting work for two years. When repairs are done, engineers are never present to oversee it, leaving poor workmanship ignored.”

Administrator of a city-based cycling group, Cyclegiri, Akshit Passi said cycle tracks across the city were riddled with potholes, even the one right next to the Children’s Traffic Park in Sector 23.



“When the administration is promoting cycling, it also needs to keep the cycle tracks in a good condition,” he said.

Aware of the cave-in, area councillor Ravinder Kaur Gujral said he will visit the spot on Monday and ensure that it was repaired properly.

While the cycle tracks are constructed and maintained by the engineering wing of the UT administration, this patch of land comes under the municipal corporation’s purview.

A senior MC official said the repair was delayed due to Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, but the road will be fixed on Monday.

“We haven’t examined this patch of road yet. But, some cycle tracks are built above pipelines. A leak there can cause the road to crumble,” said an official in the engineering department, not wishing to be named.

