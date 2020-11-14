Garbage not being collected from houses of those in quarantine, say Chandigarh residents

Many Covid-19 patients, currently quarantined in their homes, have been left in the lurch with no garbage collectors from the municipal corporation (MC) coming to collect it from their homes.

While regular door-to-door collectors have been directed not to collect the “potentially infectious garbage”, it is still the duty of the MC to collect the same from the patients’ houses. But many people have complained that since they were quarantined, nobody from the MC had turned up.

“Against the tall claims of the MC and the administration of caring for Covid-19 patients, this is the reality. While we struggle with the disease, the MC has failed to even lift the daily garbage, which is lying in our houses for more than a week now,” said a resident of Sector 51, who along with his wife and son, has been directed to be home quarantined till November 20.

Heaps of garbage are getting collected at people’s houses as they themselves can’t go out and nobody can come in their houses except for MC officials. “We are collecting garbage in polythene bags and cardboard boxes, but we have run out of options. It has been 14 days since we were quarantined and the garbage has not been collected,” said a resident of Sector 30.

With no help coming from MC, some families had to seek help from the health department for removal of the garbage. “On one of the regular calls from the health department, we had to complain to them about the lack of garbage collection. They intervened and then somebody from the MC came to collect the garbage,” said a resident of Sector 38W.

When contacted, Dr Amritpal Singh, MOH, said, “We are regularly collecting garbage from houses of Covid-19 patients. There can be some cases where we may have missed due to lack of information with our department. We will check and ensure that garbage is collected.”