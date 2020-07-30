Garment shop robbery: Women’s gang of seven, accomplice held in Ludhiana

Police have arrested seven members of a women’s gang that had targeted a garment shop in Salem Tabri area and decamped with cash and garments on Thursday.

Police have also arrested their accomplice – an auto driver. Cash and garments were recovered from their possession.

The accused, Pammi, Payal, Chhoti, Nikki, Babli, Kajal and Seema, are all residents of the Mullanpur Dakha slum area.Their accomplice is Paras Kumar of Mandiyani village.

Salem Tabri station house officer inspector Gopal Krishan said the police had arrested the accused near a Verka Milk point on Ferozepur road. “The accused were in the area to commit another crime,” he said.

The accused had targeted the garment showroom two days ago and decamped with cash and garments. They were captured in the CCTVs installed near the shop. The accused used to target shops early in the morning.

The police had circulated the video on social networking sites to identify the accused. The gang had committed a similar crime on November 2019 in Model Town. The accused have confessed their involvement in four such robberies in Ludhiana and Khanna.