Ludhiana: Government College for Girls holds online counselling for BA 1 course, cut off soars at 92.67%

Committee members conducting online counselling for BA 1 course at Government College for Girls in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)

Despite Government College for Girls (GCG) conducting counselling online amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many students and their parents gathered outside the college to inquire about the process.

The college authorities conducted the counselling for bachelor of arts I course on Friday in which 1,634 candidates applied online against 480 seats. As many as 422 seats were filled, 40 are pending as candidates have not uploaded the required documents and 18 are vacant.

In general category, 231 students got admission and the cut off went as high as 92.67%. Last year, in the same category, the cut off was 85.5%.

In SC category, 103 seats were filled with the cut off at 85.1% while in other backward classes category, 37 students have been admitted with an 88% cut off. The counselling process for this course will continue on August 17 and 18.

Associate professor Pawan Kumar from GCG, said “This year, the cut off was higher by 7.17% in general category. We have informed candidates to upload the required documents as many of them have not upload affidavits due to which many admissions have been kept pending.”

The students have been given two-day time to deposit the fee online and if seats are left vacant, these will be allotted to the next candidate as per rank list.

Simranpreet Kaur, a student who scored 90.8% in Class 12 said, “I was expecting a seat in GCG, but when I contacted the authorities, they said the cut off in general category went up to 92.67%. I was shocked that even after scoring above 90% in Class 12, I was not able to grab a seat in BA.”

Satish Chander Dhawan Government College conducted the online counselling process for BSc non-medical I course on Friday. As many as 625 students registered online against 210 available seats.

As many as 179 seats were filled in six hours and the remaining will be filled before August 22 which is the last date for admission. In general category, the cut off was 92.67% with 106 students getting admission, while in SC Category, 52 students grabbed seats and the cut off was 83.33%.

In other backward classes category, 21 students got admission and the cut off was 87.11%. The rest of the seats were allotted to students of other reserve categories.

In BA I evening course, 225 of the 320 seats have been filled. In general category, 158 students got admission and the cut off was 75.4%, while in SC category, 46 students grabbed a seat with 62% cut off. In other backward classes category, 18 students have been admitted with 64.22%.

Dharam Singh Sandhu, principal of SCD government college said, “The students will get 48 hours to submit the fee online and message has been sent to them regarding the seat allotted today. We will conduct the online counseling process for government college, Ludhiana east, on August 17.”