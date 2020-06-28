Get building plan approvals in Chandigarh at the click of a mouse from July 15

The process currently involves repeated visits to the estate office in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Come July 15, building plan approvals can be sought online in Chandigarh. While the process currently takes several months, the new online facility is expected to cut the approval time to 25 days.

It will also simplify the process, which is currently marred by repeated visits to the estate office in Sector 17.

All building plans – new construction and modification in the old, will be submitted on the web portal – www.obps.chd.gov.in. Only architects empanelled with the UT administration will be able to submit the applications.

Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) is implementing the project, which was awarded to a private consultancy firm in November last year.

“The testing of the online module has been completed, but user trials are underway. Along with the users, architects are being trained on how to use the website,” said a senior UT official, privy to the development.

The project is part of the e-governance project under which 28 services will be taken online. These include 14 government-to-citizen services and 14 internal processes of the municipal corporation.

UT’s previous attempt to start the online plan approval system in October 2018 failed within one year of its launch. Thereafter, it decided to hand over the work to CSCL, which floated the tender for providing online services to the estate office also.

ONLINE ASSESSMENT AND NOC

“After architects upload applications on the website, the online system will scrutinise the plans based on city’s building rules and zoning plans. It will either accept the application and forward it to the dealing branch or will reject it for re-submission. All decisions regarding an application will be communicated through SMS and can also be tracked online,” the official said.

“Officials will have to provide reasons for rejection of an application or delay in its processing,” the official added.

CSCL also plans to launch a mobile app after analysing the website’s performance.

“Other approval services like permit for advertisement, road cut permit, completion and occupation certificates, and date and birth certificates will be put online in the coming months,” the official said.