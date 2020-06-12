Getting set for monsoon: Ludhiana MC cleaning choked drain near Domoria Bridge

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu (second from left)along with area councillor Jai Prakash(third from left), inspecting the work on the Talab Bazar drain near Domoria Bridge in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In a relief to residents of New Kundanpuri, Upkar Nagar, Guru Nanak Pura and surroundings areas, the municipal corporation (MC) has started the work to clean the internal Talab Bazar drain near the Domoria Bridge to avoid waterlogging during monsoon.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar inspected the ongoing work on Friday.

The MC is removing the pipes, which were earlier installed in the drain, due to which the drain used to get choked every year. Now, it would be an open drain, which would discharge the rainwater into the Buddha Nullah.

Area councillor Dr Jai Prakash said, “It used to be an open drain, but former MLA Harish Bedi got the pipes installed. Those pipes used to choke frequently and the rainwater would accumulate in the areas, including New Kundanpuri, Upkar Nagar, Guru Nanak Pura, near the Domoria Bridge and surrounding areas. But, the pipes have already been removed and we are now working to clean the nullah. The rainwater, which earlier used to accumulate in the nearby areas, would now be discharged into the Buddha Nullah through this 14-ft wide open drain.”

The Talab Bazar drain, moving through the bridge, has been choked for years and the residents had to bear the brunt for the same every year during monsoon. Accumulated rainwater enters houses of residents in Guru Nanak Pura and New Kundanpuri area leaving the residents as a harried lot. The residents had been raising a hue and cry over the choked drain lines for years, following which the MC decided to remove pipes from the drain last year.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar also conducted a meeting with officials of the health branch on Friday and directed the staff to make arrangements for dealing with dengue and chikungunya ahead of the monsoon season.

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said chief sanitary inspectors and sanitary inspectors were present in the meeting and they have been told to make fogging machines available in every zone. Also, directions have been issued to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.