Gidderbaha health officials on tenterhooks, say Covid-19 patient concealing travel history

A massive contact tracing drive is continuing in Gidderbaha, Punjab, to trace the contacts of the town’s first Covid-positive patient. (HT Photo/For representation)

A 45-year-old Covid-19 positive patient has kept local health officials on tenterhooks as they believe he has infected a large number of people and is concealing his travel details in and outside Punjab.

A mass infection trace campaign is currently continuing in Gidderbaha till Monday evening, when the three-day complete lockdown ends.

Gidderbaha sub-divisional magistrate Om Prakash said on Sunday that the patient, who is believed to be the source of at least 10 Covid-19 positive cases, is not revealing details of his recent movements.

The owner of a cosmetics shop and a used car dealer, he was the first person to test positive in the predominantly rural town.

Later, six of his family members, including, wife, parents and brother’s family also tested positive followed by five other direct contacts of the primary patients.

They are currently undergoing treatment.

The district authorities have worked out a list of about 200 contacts in the town and are attempting to trace them

According to the district administration, 11 active Covid-19 cases emerged between June 21 to 23.

Om Prakash said a forensic report of the patient’s mobile phone details collected from “dumps” or data from signal towers is expected by Monday.

It has been alleged that the patient had travelled to Delhi after which he was tested positive on June 21, the SDM added.

“He is concealing information about his visits out of town and can be held liable for hiding his travel history during the pandemic outbreak,” he said.

Dr Paramjit Sandhu, district nodal officer for Covid control, said the department was focusing on the Subhash Nagar locality to identify infected persons for further treatment.

Sandhu said teams collected about 60 samples from Gidderbaha on Saturday and it was estimated that 500 persons would require testing.

“He (the patient) maintains a wide clientele and was in constant touch with scores of persons through regular physical meetings, even at his shop. Community spread is suspected as his primary sources of infection, including, nephew, reportedly mingled with their peer groups,” Dr Sandhu said.