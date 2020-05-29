Girls go missing, two FIRs registered at Pinjore, Chandimandir

Two FIRs have been lodged under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code at Pinjore and Chandimandir by parents of girls who went missing, the police said on Friday.

The first case was registered at Chandimandir police station on May 27. Complainant Ranbir Singh told the police that he was a labourer and had five daughters. One of the daughters who was 18 years old, was a tailor. He said that on May 26, she had left home at around 10am and hadn’t returned.

In the second case registered on May 28 at Pinjore, Narender Kumar Sharma told the police that the youngest of his four daughters, who was 24, had not returned home since 6am that day.

Police said that a search was on.