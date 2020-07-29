Sections
Give free masks on purchase of sweets on Raksha Bandhan: Punjab CM to shop owners

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has advised shop owners in state to provide free masks to customers on purchase of sweets on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The appeal comes four days after the CM had announced that sweet shops will remain open on August 2, a day before Raksha Bandhan, despite the Sunday lockdown.

DCs have been asked to advise owners of sweet shops in their districts to give a pair of masks free with purchase of sweets. Advisories may be issued to owners of other shops for giving away free masks on purchase of rakhis, said the CM.

The aim is to promote use of masks to check spread of coronavirus in state, where covid cases are on the rise over the past couple of weeks. Captain has already warned of increasing fine for violation of mandatory use of mask.



