Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Give insurance cover to staffers on Covid duty: GMCH-32 workers’ body

Give insurance cover to staffers on Covid duty: GMCH-32 workers’ body

The union president said that security guards, who are working on a contractual basis, have not got new uniforms for the last five-six months

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Suraksha Karamchari Workers’ Union members protesting in Sector 32 on Thursday. (Keshav Singhht)

The security guards of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, gathered in large numbers outside the hospital and protested for almost three hours on Thursday.

Sukhbir Singh, president of Suraksha Karamchari Workers’ Union, said, “We have many pending demands. Despite our raising the issues several times, no one from the administration paid any heed. Hence, the off-duty workers held a protest today.”

“The security guards, who are working on a contractual basis, have not got new uniforms for the last five-six months. We have been demanding changing rooms for the guards for the last seven-eight years now. Our third demand is that the guards, who are on Covid-19 duty, should be provided insurance cover,” he said.

The union was called for a meeting with the medical superintendent at around 4pm.

“Medical superintendent Dr Ravi Gupta said that our demands would be met, therefore we ended the protest.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
Sep 24, 2020 23:23 IST
Farm fires growing in Punjab, plumes of smoke seen over Delhi in satellite images
Sep 25, 2020 01:29 IST
No provision to end APMCs, says Tomar
Sep 25, 2020 00:15 IST
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Sep 25, 2020 00:36 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 25, 2020 02:15 IST
Delhiwale: Simply sooji, and yet
Sep 25, 2020 02:10 IST
Harley-Davidson exits India, shuts production
Sep 25, 2020 02:05 IST
In conversations with PM Modi, fitness icons push for healthy India
Sep 25, 2020 02:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.