Give list of Class 11 students opting for science by June 15: BSEH

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:02 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday asked school authorities across state to provide a list of students aspiring to choose medical and non-medical stream in Class-11, by June 15.

The decision was taken after the board, on Monday, revoked its decision not to declare results for Class-10 due to technical reasons.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said that they have directed the school authorities to submit a list of students who want to pursue medical and non-medical education by June 15.

“Students going for medical and non-medical stream will have to appear for science exam in the last week of June. They will be promoted to the next class only after passing the science exam. Other students’ results will be evaluated on the basis of average marks scored by them in the four exams that they had appeared for,” he added.



The board secretary said that schools not sending the list will be held responsible for their students’ results. The board had postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams on March 19 in wake of coronavirus pandemic. In Haryana, nearly 7.41 lakh students are enrolled for Class 10 and 12 board exams this time.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh had announced to conduct exams for class 12 students from July 1 to 15.

“The date sheet for the pending exams for Class 12 board students will be released soon. A lot of work needs to be done for conducting Class 12 exams – from how students will come to exam centres to the seating arrangement. Our top priority is to conduct pending exams by maintaining social distancing,” he added.

