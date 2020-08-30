GMADA issues notice under section 19 of Land Acquisition Act to acquire 737 acres for Aerotropolis

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued a notification under Section 19 of the Land Acquisition Act to acquire 737 acres of land for its seventh independent township, Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity, the USP of which is its proximity to Chandigarh International Airport.

The project is spread over 5,400 acres.

Section 19 of the Act refers to the amount to be determined as compensation.

A notification was also issued earlier by GMADA under section 11 of the Act to acquire the land, which calls for objections, if any, from owners.

The township will comprise both residential and commercial spaces and will come up on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road.

In the first phase, land will be acquired in Chau Majra, Saini Majra, Patton, Manauli, Siaun and Matran of Mohali district.

“We have issued a notification under section 19 and we will be completing the acquisition process by February next year. Earlier, it was to be completed by November this year, but due to Covid-19, the process was delayed,” said Tarsem Chand, GMADA land acquisition officer.

Announcing the compensation amount to land owners and other affected persons was practically the last step in the acquisition process, he said.

Another senior official of GMADA said the land had to be purchased under the land pooling policy (LPP) of 2013. Recently, GMADA had also increased compensation for land owners opting for the LPP scheme for various residential projects. For commercial plots, owners will get 200 sq yard plots instead of 121 square yards fixed earlier, he added.

Under the scheme, farmers are offered housing and commercial sites in lieu of their land. Big housing and commercial projects are developed on their land, for which farmers are offered housing and commercial sites.

Though GMADA is yet to calculate the compensation, sources say it’s likely to range between Rs2.5 to Rs3 crore for those who do not opt for land pooling.

While acquiring land for Aerocity in 2008, GMADA had offered compensation of Rs1.5 crore per acre to farmers.

AEROTROPOLIS FACTS

Spread over 5,400 acres, the township is an expansion of Aerocity

Will come up on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road, close to Chandigarh International Airport

Will have residential and commercial spaces

In the first phase, 737 acre land will be acquired in Chau Majra, Saini Majra, Patton, Manauli, Siaun and Matran

The remaining land will be acquired in Badi, Kurdi, Kishanpur, Safipur and Kishanpura villages

OTHER GMADA TOWNSHIPS

Aerocity, Knowledge City and IT City, all in the vicinity of Chandigarh Airport

Eco City, Edu City and Medi City in New Chandigarh, Mullanpur