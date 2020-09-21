GMADA, Mohali MC get Lok Adalat notice on water tariff parity

Residents of sectors 66 to 82 in Mohali pay a higher water tariff than people in other sectors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

The Lok Adalat (people’s court) has asked the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to file their reply by September 30 on the issue of extending water tariff parity to the residents of sectors 66 to 82.

Residents of these sectors moved court after paying a higher water tariff of Rs 5.25 per kilolitre compared to other sectors under the MC with rates of Rs 1.8 per kilolitre.

A decision in their favour will be a huge relief for the 50,000-odd residents of the aforementioned sectors as their water bills will be reduced considerably.

Apart from pleading to the court to issue directions to GMADA to hand over the water tariff of their sectors to MC, the residents sought refunds from 2017 for the excess tariff paid to GMADA.

It is to be noted that MC is making a bid to take over the functioning of sectors governed by GMADA for tariff parity, but the agenda point is yet to be approved by the local bodies department of Punjab.

Shinderpal Singh (Bobby Kamboj) and Satvir Singh Dhanoa, MC councillors as well as local residents Jagdev Singh and Jatinder Sandhu say they have been fighting for parity for the past two years and paying excessive charges. “But MC and GMADA have not given any relief to us till date. The agencies have been making excuses for which residents are suffering. On top of it, stray cattle and blocked sewerage lines have made our lives miserable,” they add.

However, it is to be noted that MC will be unable to take over the tariff till the Punjab government formulates the new water policy for issuance of new water meters.

Residents also say property rates here are falling because of the high water charges.

“For the past three years, people here hesitate to rent out their homes because of the high tariff. Those who are dependent on income from rentals, therefore, are the ones who are suffering the most,” says Surinder Singh, Former Shiromani Akali Dal councillor from Sector 80.