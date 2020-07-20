Sections
Home / Chandigarh / GMC Patiala gets Punjab’s first plasma bank

GMC Patiala gets Punjab’s first plasma bank

Medical education and research minister OP Soni to inaugurate it on Tuesday

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:55 IST

By Harmandeep Singh, Hindustan Times Patiala

Government Medical College and Hospital, Patiala, which has successfully trialled convalescent plasma therapy, will now have a fully functional plasma bank. (REUTERS/For representation)

Moving closer to effectively fighting Covid-19, Punjab will get its first plasma bank at Patiala with OP Soni, medical education and research minister, inaugurating it at the Government Medical College and Hospital here.

The college, which has successfully trialled convalescent plasma therapy, will now have a fully functional plasma bank.

Patients recovering from Covid-19 have antibodies (proteins to fight infections) to the disease in their blood. Plasma, the liquid portion of the blood, from people who have recovered from the disease is called convalescent plasma.

Earlier the college administration was sending blood samples of recovered patients to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for plasma.



Dr Harjinder Singh, principal, GMC Patiala said, “Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had given its permission to conduct trial of plasma therapy at college and we have successfully achieved the target. Now we will have state’s first plasma bank. We have enough people... who will donate plasma after the inauguration of the bank.”

Dr RPS Sibiu, professor and head, department of medicine, in charge of trial process of plasma therapy, said, “The ICMR had given a target of 10 patients for plasma therapy in the state and we had contributed in five therapies. We already have facility of plasma storage and the equipment and machines”.

Patients can donate their plasma 28 days after recovery and up to four months.

“Around 15 donors are ready to donate their plasma and we are also encouraging other recovered patients to come forward for this purpose,” said Dr Harish Malhotra, civil surgeon Patiala.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab govt school students resort to widespread cheating, make mockery of online exams
Jul 20, 2020 16:51 IST
24-year-old in custody for molesting minor girl in Pune
Jul 20, 2020 16:50 IST
HC asks Maharashtra, NIA to respond to plea by Gonsalves and Teltumbde to be tested for Covid
Jul 20, 2020 16:50 IST
Some young leaders think they are superior to high command, says Ashok Gehlot
Jul 20, 2020 16:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.