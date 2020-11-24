Sections
GMCH-32 rejects 21 MBBS candidates who sought admission in other states

Had opted for admission in states other than UT Chandigarh though they were required to submit an undertaking that they had not done so while filing applications for admissions

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:14 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT photo)

The Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 (GMCH-32) has rejected at least 21 candidates for the MBBS course as they had applied for admissions to medical colleges in other states as well in contravention of UT norms.

The ineligibility list of candidates prepared by the institute showed that 21 of them had opted for admission in states other than UT Chandigarh even though they were required to submit an undertaking /affidavit while filing applications for admissions after the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test that they had not done so.

The undertakings had to be submitted twice, at the time of applying to an institute and while appearing for counselling.

At least 21 candidates had applied in other states as well.



GMCH-32 has 150 MBBS seats, of which 115 are reserved for the UT pool while 15% (23) seats are reserved under all India quota. The rest are distributed under the central pool and for students of Indian origin from abroad.

The medical college is implementing the policy for admission under which candidates completing classes 10, 11 and 12 from schools recognised by the Chandigarh administration and located within the UT as regular students will be considered under the UT pool.

This criteria is being implemented in a staggered manner. In 2019 the eligibility criteria was clearing 10+2, in 2020 it is class 11 and 12 while in 2021 it will shall be clearing classes 10, 11 and 12 from schools recognised by the UT administration.

Officials said that the first counselling of the UT pool seats and all India pool seats have been conducted while the NRI pool seats were delayed due to a court case in the Punjab and Haryana high court related to an MBBS candidate seeking admission under the NRI quota who was rejected.

The admission process will be over after the second round of all India level seats as the vacant seats in this category will be reverted to UT pool seats.

