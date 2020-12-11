GMCH-32 starts post-Covid care clinic

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will launch its weekly “Post-Covid Care Clinic” on Saturday.

An order issued by Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal, GMCH-32, stated, “It has been observed that a significant number of patients, who recovered from Covid-19, report to the hospital with diverse complaints. It has, therefore, been decided to start a dedicated clinic/OPD named ‘Post-Covid Care Clinic’ at GMCH.”

The clinic will run in the Medicine Special Clinic Area, Level-5, Block-B, on every Saturday from 9am to 1pm only with referral/appointment through the telemedicine services.

“Patients, who are one month post Covid diagnosis, but are still facing some problems, are eligible to follow up in this clinic,” the order read.

Patients will be attended to by the doctors from medicine, pulmonary medicine and psychiatry departments. “In addition, if required, they will be advised physiotherapy,” the order added.

Physiotherapy services will be available daily by appointment in the pulmonary medicine OPD.

A similar clinic is also running at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, since November 17.