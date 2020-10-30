GMCH-32 to shut 200-bed Covid care centre as active cases plunge below 5%

Besides the active cases of infections, the number of hospitalised patients from Chandigarh has also dropped below 100, officials said. (HT file photo)

With the active case ratio dropping below 5%, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Sector 32 will be closing its 200-bed Covid care centre set up at Sood Dharamshala in the next two days after the current batch of patients will be discharged after completing the isolation period.

Officials said as the number of cases has seen a major dip and recoveries have also reached around 94% after a surge in September, in the coming days, patients who will not opt for home isolation will be admitted to Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Sector 46 and the government hospital in Sector 47. Besides the active cases of infections, the number of hospitalised patients from Chandigarh has also dropped below 100, officials said.

“For the optimum utilisation of the resources, we will close the Covid care centre at Sood Dharamshala and reopen if the need arises in the future. The staff will be deputed to other duties as well. Most of the patients will be admitted to the ayurvedic college and the Sector-47 hospital. However, in GMCH-32, the area earmarked for Covid-19 patients will continue as such keeping in view the predictions of the second surge,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, acting director, Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

Earlier, the UT health department had closed down the centres set up at the Panjab University hostels with patient load witnessing a dip.

“The staff for those centres has been kept on the reserve duty and will be mobilised in a short span of time whenever the requirement arises,” said Dr Amandeep Kaur, director, UT health department.

Of the total 14,292 patients of Covid-19 in Chandigarh, 13,402 (93.7%) have been cured and discharged while 225 (1.57%) have died. As many as 665 (4.6%) are the cases with active infection.

Currently, the weekly average growth rate of infection stands at 0.4% against the 0.6% at the national level.