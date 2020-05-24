Sections
GMCH performs first C-section of Covid-19 patient

The surgery took place at a separate operation theatre, specially established for corona patients at the hospital

Updated: May 24, 2020 02:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The first caesarean of a Covid-19 pregnant woman was performed at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 on Saturday. The surgery took place at a separate operation theatre, specially established for corona patients at the hospital.

A team of doctors from the departments of obstetrics and gynaecology, anesthesia and neonatology worked hard in this sensitive case where the safety of doctors was as important as that of the mother and the newborn, revealed the official statement of the hospital.

