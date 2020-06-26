Sections
Home / Chandigarh / GMCH, PGI have no plans to resume OPD services

GMCH, PGI have no plans to resume OPD services

Authorities say social distancing won’t be possible if patients gather in huge numbers.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

OPDs were closed on March 20, two days after Chandigarh confirmed its first case on March 18. (HT File Photo)

With no immediate plans to resume OPD services, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, is focusing on providing tele-consultation services to patients.

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has also yet to decide on reopening its OPDs.

In a press release, GMCH authorities said, “Although it is impractical to start the routine OPD services due to the pandemic, keeping in mind the patients’ needs, GMCH is committed to providing consultation to non-Covid patients through telemedicine and consultation facility.”

The daily consultation in different clinics through telemedicine is provided to approximately 200 patients every day from 9.30am to 1pm, except on Sunday and gazetted holidays.



Since April 28, more than 2,300 patients have availed of these services. Among them, 30.2% were fresh registrations and 69.7% old patients.

“Most patients, 1,090 (47.3%), are from Chandigarh, followed by Punjab at 691 (30.0%) and Haryana at 397 (17.2%),” said Dr BS Chavan, director-principal, GMCH.

“The functioning of telemedicine facility is a wise step to avoid congregation of patients at the hospital and ensures social distancing. It is also saving patients from unnecessary commute. As per the feedback received, the patients who are unable to visit the hospital due to Covid outbreak are finding these services very useful. Those who are found to require either physical examination or admission are being advised to report to the hospital,” the hospital spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “We will take the decision to reopen the OPDs once the graph of Covid cases drops. Abruptly opening OPDs will lead to huge rush of patients and social distancing norms will go for a toss.”

